Bring home an 82-inch Samsung 4K TV for $1,098 today (Up to $602 off) + more from $498

We have spotted some notable deals on big-screen 4K TVs in the 75-inch or larger range today. Walmart is now offering the Samsung 82-inch Class Crystal UHD TU7000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,097.99 shipped. Regularly up to $1,700 at Walmart and more like $1,400 at Best Buy, this is at least $302 off the going rate and a whole lot of TV for just over $1,000. It might not have all of the latest bells and whistles, but it will still bring a giant 82-inch 4K display to your setup with direct access to your favorite apps and streaming services, HDR, 4K upscaling, Alexa and Google Assistant support, and more. It also has a pair of HDMI ports, USB, built-in Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Walmart customers. Additional big-screen deal below.

More big-screen 4K TV deals:

Swing by our 4K TV roundup for some smaller models seeing deep discounts including VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K Smart TV from $398. This one brings Apple’s AirPlay 2 andHDMI 2.1 ports to your setup at a particularly affordable price alongside at least $140 in savings. Get all fo the details on this offer right here and be sure to check out Samsung’s 2022 models with mini-LED panels, AirPlay 2, 144Hz refresh rates, NFT support, and more.

More on the Samsung 82-Inch Class Crystal UHD TU7000 Series:

Get enhanced smart capabilities with the TU7000. Crystal Processor 4K automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows and sports events to 4K. Smart TV powered by Tizen lets you find content and navigate streaming services easily. PurColor fine tunes colors while HDR steps up to millions of shades of color that go beyond what HDTV can offer. And Edge LEDs with Contrast Enhancer use intelligent backlighting to sharpen visuals and improve clarity.

