Bring HDMI 2.1 and AirPlay home with VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K Smart TV from $398 (Reg. up to $530)

After spotting a notable offer on the 50-inch model in the sub $300 price range, Amazon is now offering VIZIO 55-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV for $398 shipped. Regularly $530 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $400, this model has sold for between $450 and $500 at Amazon over the last several months and is now at its second-best price ever there. You’ll also find the 70-inch model on sale for $598 shipped, down from the regular $648 or more. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, Apple AirPlay and Chromecast streaming, three HDMI 2.1 ports, and a dedicated gaming mode highlight the feature list here. You’ll also find support for voice commands (Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri) alongside a USB port, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV comes in a slightly less with a $380 price tag. This model is part of Amazon’s latest batch of 4K TV releases that hit alongside the Omni series in September. You can get a closer look at what to expect from this model and more in our launch coverage right here.

Then head over to our 4K TV deal hub for additional models to upgrade your entertainment center before the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Game. The higher-end VIZIO PQ9 models are also still on sale with up to $400 in savings as well this Samsung 58-incher at under $500 shipped and more.

More on the VIZIO 55-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV:

4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail. 4 times the resolution of 1080p!

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 – See it the way the director intended. Dolby Vision transforms your TV experience with incredible brightness, contrast, and color that brings entertainment to life like never before. V-series also supports HDR10 and HLG high dynamic range formats.

Full Array Backlight – LEDs are evenly distributed across the screen’s backlight for superior light uniformity and picture performance.

IQ Active Processor – Delivers superior picture processing, including a powerful and intelligent 4K upscaling engine that enhances your favorite HD entertainment in spectacular 4K quality.

