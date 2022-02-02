VIZIO’s 75-inch M6 AirPlay 4K TV with HDMI 2.1 hits Amazon low at $729 shipped (Reg. $1,000)

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 75-inch Class M6 Series Premium Quantum LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $729 shipped. This one started live last year in the $1,300 range before dropping down to a regular price of $1,000 around September of 2021. It now typically sells for $1,000 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $800. Featuring Apple AirPlay 2, three HDMI 2.1 ports, auto game mode, and a variable refresh rate, it checks most of the boxes for a high-quality gaming, sports, and movie display without breaking the bank. It also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri with HDR support, a USB port, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. Additional details below.

If you’re willing to drop down to the 65-inch variant, you can bring one home for $598 shipped with much of the same specs and features, outside of the smaller frame. This one also delivers Apple AirPlay to the mix as well as HDMI 2.1 ports alongside Dolby Vision and “8 million pixels for breathtaking detail.”

We are also still tracking some great deals on the Samsung Frame models at Amazon, but you’ll find the even higher-end VIZIO PQ9 offerings starting at $899. You’re looking at up to $400 in savings alongside 120Hz VRR and the latest-generation HDMI ports. All of the details you need are right here and there are even more 4K TV deals on tap ahead of the Super Bowl in our dedicated guide.

More on the VIZIO 75-Inch M6 Series HDR Smart TV:

Immerse yourself in the infinite possibilities of 4K streaming in award-winning Quantum Color with the all-new VIZIO M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. M-Series can display over a billion colors to create a true-to-life picture with an incredible color spectrum. Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) combined with a full array backlight delivers stunning picture quality, transporting you into the story through richer contrast, brighter highlights, and eye-popping color. The lightning-fast VIZIO IQ Active processor delivers enhanced picture processing and a faster entertainment browsing experience,

