Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone falls to new low of $500 (Save $150)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $650, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $25 under our previous mention and 24% off. While not the new S21 FE that just launched and is also currently on sale, this now previous-generation smartphone arrives with an even more affordable price tag. Its 5G connectivity pairs with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, all-day battery life and expandable microSD card storage. Around back, Samsung has packed in a triple-sensor camera array that touts 30X Space Zoom to complete the package. There’s also plenty of extra insight in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Put your savings to work and grab the Spigen Rugged Armor case to add some extra protection to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. This $12 cover is a great option with a sleek design that won’t add too much bulk to the smartphone’s overall design, while still fending off scratches, damage from drops, and more.

First up, make sure you go check out all of the ongoing app and game discounts for your new Android handset right here. But then you’re going to want to check out the first cash discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE. Dropping from the usual $700 going rate, this one is now $100 off and marking a new all-time low.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features:

We get you. The standout in the crowd, the one with relentless passion. The one that stays true to yourself and connected to those around you. You deserve a cellphone that delivers industry-leading tech and allows you to express yourself in ways you choose. With bold color options, a pro-grade camera, 120Hz display and an all-day intelligent battery that charges up in minutes, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G factory unlocked Android smartphone delivers uncompromised innovation.

