Samsung’s 49-inch 1440p 120Hz UltraWide falls to $900 in Woot refurb monitor sale, more￼

Today only, Woot is offering a number of refurbished Samsung monitors priced from $160 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our favorite discount here is the 49-inch 1440p 120Hz Gaming Monitor for $899.99. For comparison, it has an original price of $1,499 though it goes for $1,000 in new condition right now. Today’s deal saves you at least $100 and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This massive monitor is essentially two 27-inch 1440p 120Hz displays side-by-side without a bezel in the middle. You’ll also find a HDR1000 rating with a peak brightness of 1,000-nits thanks to Samsung’s QLED monitor. On top of that, there’s also picture-by-picture technology that lets you display two completely different sources on either side of the monitor. Check out our launch coverage for more. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Keep reading for additional details.

More monitor deals:

If you need to give your home theater an upgrade as well, don’t forget to swing by our roundup of TVs on sale from $498 right now. Notably there’s a $602 discount on Samsung’s 82-inch 4K TV, which is down to $1,098 right now. After that, check out our PC gaming guide for other ways to save for your battlestation.

More on the Samsung 49-inch 1440p 120Hz Monitor:

  • 49 inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved gaming monitor is the equivalent of dual 27-inch QHD displays side by side, providing the enhanced productivity.
  • 120 hertz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync 2 technology for crisp HDR content display, reduced input latency and low framerate compensation
  • HDR 1000 supports a peak brightness rating of 1,000 nits. With Samsung QLED technology delivering colors more-brighter and truer to life.

