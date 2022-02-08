Start your new PC build with the ASUS TUF B550M-PLUS AM4 motherboard at $119

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS AM4 Motherboard for $118.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $140 to $150 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. This motherboard is made for the latest Ryzen 5000-series processors but is also compatible with 3000-series as well. This means that it’ll also work with the Ryzen 5600G or 5700G processors that have built-in graphics thanks to the HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.2 outputs built into the motherboard. In addition to that, 8+2 DrMOS power stages are in tow for clean power delivery as well as dual M.2 NVMe slots, six USB-A and one USB-C ports, 2.5GbE LAN, and more offer a well-rounded package for this motherboard.

Today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve seen a B550 motherboard go for, though there are a few options you can check out for lower-cost alternatives. The GIGABYTE B550M DS3H is one such motherboard and comes in at $108 on Amazon. That’s $11 below today’s lead deal and offers many similar features. However, things like the power stages take a step down to 5+3 from 8+2 and you don’t get USB-C on the rear.

Take your gaming on-the-go or just forego desktop setups all together when picking up a laptop instead. Right now, you can pick up a GIGABYTE, Acer, or Alienware RTX 3060/3070 gaming laptop from $945. There are several models on sale so be sure to check out our previous coverage for all the ways you can save.

More on the ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS AM4 Motherboard:

Robust Power Design: 8+2 DrMOS power stages with high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitors to provide reliable power for the last AMD high-count-core CPUs

Optimized Thermal Solution: Fanless VRM and chipset heatsink, multiple hybrid fan headers and fan speed management with Fan Xpert 4 or the UEFI Q-Fan Control utility

High-performance Gaming Networking: 2. 5 Gb LAN with ASUS LANGuard

