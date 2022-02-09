Unitek’s M.2 NVMe SSD USB-C enclosure sees 42% price drop to $15 Prime shipped

Ocean Technology LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Unitek M.2 NVMe Solid-State Drive USB Enclosure for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code S1203ABK at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Normally $26, this saves 42% from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for a similar enclosure. Designed around the USB 3.1 Gen 2 platform, this M.2 enclosure features transfer speeds of up to 10Gb/s and offers a built-in USB-C port. However, in the box there’s both a USB-C to USB-A and a USB-C to USB-C cable so you can plug it into both legacy and new computers. Head below for more.

If you don’t have spare M.2 drives, but instead have extra 2.5-inch storage lying around, then consider picking up this enclosure instead. Coming in at $11 on Amazon, it’s a few bucks less than today’s lead deal while offering a similar experience all around. Just keep in mind that you’ll max out at 5Gb/s transfer rates, which is a full 50% slower than the enclosure above.

Need extra storage for your console? Right now Seagate’s 540MB/s 500GB Game Drive for Xbox is currently on sale for an Amazon low of $80. Normally up to $120, you’ll find that this drive is perfect for previous-generation consoles. It’ll work with the latest Series X|S as well, though you can’t actually play the games stored on it, and instead have to shuffle things around. However, it still expands your storage on a budget.

More on the Unitek M.2 NVMe SSD Enclosure:

Adopts USB 3.1 Gen 2 that M.2 Enclosure up to 10 Gbps, the perfect solution for data transfer and data backup, the actual transfer speed depends on the speed of USB Port type, your computer performance, etc. Backward compatible with USB 3.1 Gen1 up to 5Gbps.

Tool-Free design allows quick and easy installation of your M.2 NVMe SSDs. Plug and play, no driver needed. The first time you use M.2 NVMe Solid State Drive, you need to format the disk. It will be safe for your memory data. Supports Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Android.

Adopts premium aluminum alloy shell, slim design, durable and excellent heat dissipation, reduced power consumption. The LED indicator lets you know the working status easily. Support UASP / Trim with ultra-fast transmission speed.

