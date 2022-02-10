Ninja’s regularly $330+ Foodi Smart XL Air Fry Oven with thermometer now $250 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $280, it more typically sits in the $330 range at Amazon where it has only gone for less a couple times during Black Friday in the last year. This is up to $80 off and the lowest price we can find. Featuring a 10-in-1 setup, this countertop cooker features a series of setting for various jobs including air frying, air roasting, baking, whole roast, broiling, toasting, bagels, dehydrate, reheating, and a special pizza setting, all in a single 1800W appliance. Alongside enough space for a pair of 12-inch pizzas or a 12-pound turkey, it makes for a great alternative to your main range while also including an integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer so you always get the perfect cook. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If you’re looking for something more affordable to focus in on the air frying, we are still tracking a great deal on Instant’s 5.7-quart Vortex Air Fryer. This one is currently sitting at its second-best price ever on Amazon at $80 shipped and provides a series of smart cooking programs for “chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more.” It’s clearly not as large, but it’s also much more affordable and won’t take up nearly as much space on the countertop.

You’ll want to browse Amazon’s ongoing Instant Pot sale right here, then swing by our home goods hub for more. You’ll find plenty of notable offers in there including today’s Gold Box dog treats event with offers starting from $9.50 Prime shipped for your furry friend like treats, beef jerky, and bully sticks.

More on the Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven:

TRUE SURROUND CONVECTION: Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results.

10 VERSATILE FUNCTIONS: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza, all in one powerful 1800-watt appliance.

SMART COOK SYSTEM: Achieve the perfect doneness from rare to well done at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer – no guesswork required.

QUICK FAMILY MEALS: 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!