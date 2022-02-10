OnePlus 9 Pro bundle includes Buds Pro at $370 off, plus OnePlus 9 package at $598

OnePlus is now offering its OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB Smartphone with a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro for $849 shipped. Normally you’d pay $1,069 for the handset alone, with the earbuds adding another $150 into the equation. That saves you $370 from the combined offer while making this bundle the best value we’ve seen to date. Delivering the now previous-generation flagship smartphone from OnePlus, you’re getting the Snapdragon 888-equipped 9 Pro and its 5-sensor Hasselblad camera array. Then there’s also the new OnePlus Buds Pro, which pack active noise cancellation alongside up to 38-hours of playback with a bundled Qi wireless charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Much of those same bundle savings found above are also carrying over to the OnePlus 9 5G 128GB handset, which arrives with the OnePlus Buds Z2 for $597.78 when signed into a free account. You’d normally pay $729 and $100 for both of the inclusions separately, with today’s offer delivering $231 in savings while marking a new all-time low.

Entering as yet another of the brand’s previous-generation releases, the OnePlus 9 steps down from the flagship features to deliver a more affordable offering. There’s a 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz display that arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC and 8GB of RAM. Plus, around back you’re looking at a 48MP array comprised of three Hasselblad-backed sensors. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

