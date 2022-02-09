Android app deals of the day: Final Fantasy 1 and 2, Fiz Brewery Management, more

Today’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside the first deals on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook and Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE, we have now collected all of this afternoon’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps below the fold. Our collection is highlighted by titles such as Final Fantasy 1 and 2, Fiz: Brewery Management Game, the PEG puzzler, and even more. Hit the jump for a complete rundown of the best Android app deals of the day. 

Today's best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook with its first discount at $100 off. But we also have ongoing price drops on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G as well as the first cash deal on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE. On the accessory side of things, we have offers on the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller, these Kodak Android photo printers, and everything you’ll find in our Smartphone Accessories roundup

A remodeled 2D take on the first game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play. Earth, fire, water, wind… The light that once shone within the four Crystals was lost. Darkness covered the land, until the only hope for humanity rested in legends past. Become the Warriors of Light and embark on your own journey to restore power to the Crystals and save the world.

