SteelSeries’ customizable Apex Pro gaming keyboard falls to Amazon low at $150

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Apex Pro Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for up to $200, over the past few months has averaged around $180 at Amazon, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This keyboard sets itself apart from the pack by offering adjustable switches that allow you to change the actuation point of each key from 0.4mm to 3.6mm. While the key still physically moves the same distance, where it triggers is what’s different. This means that your WASD keys can be super sensitive for movement, but things like reload, grenade, and tactical in your favorite game can require a bit more force to trigger. Curious how this works in-game? Check out my hands-on review of the keyboard then head below for more.

Keep $100 in your pocket while still scoring a solid upgrade with the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO gaming keyboard. It’s just $50 on Amazon, which leaves an additional $100 in your pocket over SteelSeries’ model above. However, you lose the key actuation customization above and also give up per-key RGB lighting for 5-zone illumination.

Speaking of keyboards, did you see CORSAIR’s new K70 RGB PRO that launched earlier today? It sports an all-new tournament mode switch, AXON 8kHz processor, and detachable USB-C cable. All that and more can be found in our PC gaming guide as well, so be sure to check that out for other news and additional ways to save.

More on the SteelSeries Apex Pro Keyboard:

OmniPoint adjustable switches allow for customization of actuation distance from 0.4 millimeter to 3.6 millimeter

OLED smart display: An integrated command center for adjusting settings and tracking on the fly info straight from your game, Spotify, Discord, and more

Aircraft grade aluminum alloy built for a lifetime of durability and stability

