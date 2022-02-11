Air fry two things at once with this 8-qt. dual basket cooker at $70 (Reg. $150), more from $56

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 8-quart Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this is up to $80 in savings, $10 below our previous mention, and the best price we can find. While currently on sale, you’ll still pay $170 on Amazon for a comparable Ninja DualZone, for comparison’s sake. While it doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles you’ll find on the big name brands, it can still cook two different things two different ways much the same otherwise. This is an 8-quart model with dual 4-quart baskets and six built-in smart cooking functions with 1800W of air frying power to boot. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for additional ongoing air fryer deals from Instant brand and more.

More air fryer deals:

Then go head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen deals including Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter. This high-tech solution provides an indoor home for your table scraps offering up an environmentally-sound option at $100 off the going rate and the best price we can find. All of the details are right here.

More on the Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets:

The new Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets is every multi-tasker’s dream come true. You can now cook two different foods two different ways, simultaneously, and still have them finish at the same time. Or, make a full load of the same dish using the extra-large 8-quart capacity by easily syncing the cook settings across both baskets. Our innovative touch screen display not only looks sleek, but it also allows you to easily customize your cooking method with 6 built-in smart cooking functions. Thoughtfully designed and easy to operate, this product is what you need to take your cooking up a notch.

