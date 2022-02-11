Vitamix’s odorless indoor FoodCycler composter is now $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix FoodCycler for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a $100 price drop, within $20 of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. It is currently sale for $325 at Best Buy and directly from Vitamix, for comparison. You’re looking at an “odorless” indoor food composting unit that’s far more convenient that running outside and makes it easy to have a positive effect on the environment. This model can reduce overall food waste by “up to 90%,” transforming table scraps into useable fertilizer with support for everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels, to chicken bones, and more. Rated 4+ stars from Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you don’t mind taking the traditional route, the outdoor Miracle-Gro Small Composter will save you significantly more. It sells for just over $71 at Amazon right now and provides up to 18.5 gallons of composter space for $229 less than today’s Vitamix lead deal.

Swing by our home goods deal hub for additional kitchen and cooking deals while you’re at it. One of the latest big-time deals is Ninja’s regularly $330 Foodi Smart XL Air Fry Oven with a built-in meat thermometer at $250. This is a great alternative to your main range that can handle up to 12 pounds of turkey or a pair of 12-inch pizzas in one go. All of the details you need are waiting right here.

More on the Vitamix FoodCylcer:

Fertilizer from Food Scraps in mere hours

2L Capacity for most table and refrigerator scraps including chicken bones

Cuts down volume of food waste by up to 90%

Flexible Home Placement & stores anywhere with power

Easy to Operate with 4-8 hour processing time

