Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack sees rare discount down to $88

Amazon is now offering the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $87.95 shipped. Marking the first discount since right before Christmas, today’s offer is $2 under that previous mention while marking the second-best price to date. Whether you’re rocking an iPhone 12 or 13 handset, the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack arrives to dish out some extra power while on-the-go. It can refuel your handset at 5W speeds from the internal battery, though steps up to offer the full 15W MagSafe charging speeds when plugging in a USB-C cable. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $55, this one comes in four colors to pair with your preferred iPhone 13 style and packs 7.5W charging speeds. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our hands-on review.

Though if you’re looking to outfit one of Apple’s latest iPhone 13 series handsets with a new case, we’re tracking discounts on nearly the entire lineup of official offerings right now. Including leather, silicone, and clear covers, there are styles for all four versions of the newest smartphones starting at $37.50.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!