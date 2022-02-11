Arcade1Up’s head-to-head PAC-MAN arcade table falls to Amazon low at $500

Amazon is offering the Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Head-to-Head Arcade Table for $499.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of up to $700, our last mention was the end of January for $550 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This table will give you plenty of fun with the family and stands 29-inches high. There are two control panels, a speaker on either side, adjustable volume, and more here. There are 12 different games to play, including PAC-MAN, PAC & PAL, Super Pac-Man, Mappy, Galaga, Dig Dug, Dig Dug II, Galaxian, and several others. If this sounds like the perfect thing to take family game night to the next level, then be sure to pick up the arcade table before it goes back up in price. Head below for additional information.

More on the PAC-MAN Head-to-Head Arcade Table:

Face your competition — literally — with this Black Series Pac-Man Head-to-Head Arcade Table from Arcade1Up! Bringing you authentic retrogaming experiences at attractive home arcade style, Arcade1Up head-to-heads are must-haves for your family game room, man cave, or a welcome distraction in the office. Standing 29” high, head-to-heads play great, look great, and their classic cocktail form factor make them instant conversation pieces. And YES, they have clear cover tops, to protect from those accidental spills!

