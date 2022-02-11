ASUS premium ROG Strix 43-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitor falls to $800 (New low, $300 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix XG438Q 43-inch 4K 120Hz Monitor for $799.99 shipped. For comparison, this monitor normally sells for up to $1,100 at Amazon and today’s deal beats the previous low by an additional $50 with this discount marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re in the market for an ultra high-end gaming monitor, this display brings a lot to the table. To start with, it has a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. While HDMI 2.1 isn’t in tow, you can use DisplayPort to take full advantage of the screen and HDMI 2.0 will still allow you to play 4K60 or 1440p120. Of course, this means it’s compatible with both Series X and PlayStation 5, though a PC will let you take the most advantage of this monitor. On top of that, DisplayHDR 600 certification and a 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum pairs well with FreeSync 2 support for a fluid gaming experience all around.

You can save $1 and pick up the ASUS TUF Gaming 28-inch 4K 144Hz HDMI 2.1 monitor instead. While the screen is much smaller, it’s designed to work at 4K 120Hz with both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, which today’s lead deal just can’t offer. However, if you’re on a tighter budget, consider instead the ASUS TUF Gaming 32-inch 1440p 144Hz monitor. Coming in at $309 on Amazon, this is more geared toward gaming PCs, though you can still use it with a console if that’s what your setup has.

Ready to bolster your console game library? Today’s best game deals is a must-see if that’s the case. There, you’ll find Last of Us Part II at $15, Cat Quest II for $5, LIMBO discounted to $2, and much more.

More on the ASUS ROG Strix 43-inch Gaming Monitor:

43” 4K non-glare gaming monitor with 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gaming visual | Includes – (1) Display port, (3) HDMI, (1) Earphone jack, (2) USB Ports | VESA (100X100mm) Compatible

High dynamic Range (HDR) technology with displays 600 certification and 90% DCI-P3 Professional color gamut ensures exceptional contrast and color performance

Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR technology provides buttery smooth game play, low latency, and better brightness and contrast | Game fast input technology minimizes input lag and provides much faster motion delivery from connected devices to the monitor

