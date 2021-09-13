Arcade1Up debuts five two-player CounterCades alongside latest Head-to-Head tables

Today, Arcade1Up is expanding its stable of retro gaming cabinets with 10 new two-player offerings. Delivering new ways to dive into classics like Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, and even Pong, there’s a series of new CounterCade models launching this fall alongside some Head-to-Head releases. Now available for pre-order, you can head below for all of the details.

Arcade1Up debuts five new two-player CounterCade

Last time we checked in with Arcade1Up, we saw the popular retro gaming brand debut a new pair of kid-focused cabinets with its first Jr. collection releases. Now the company is returning to its bread and butter, launching a series of all-new multiplayer cabinets.

First up, let’s dive into the all-new Arcade1Up two-player CounterCade models. Delivering a new take on many of the classic games that we’ve seen released previously in the brand’s popular lineup, these arrive with two pairs of arcade controls and much of the same retro theming as you’d expect. Living up to their names, these all rest on anything from a desk to bar top and much more.











Each one is centered around an 8-inch color LCD display that pairs with full sized joysticks and controls. And even though these aren’t full-sized cabinets, the Arcade1Up 2-player CounterCade all come covered in the retro graphics you’d find on the larger counterparts.

Launching later this fall, there will be five different models to bring into your gaming setup. Notably, there’s NBA Jam, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Marvel Super Heroes, Mortal Kombat, and Pong. The entire lineup is set to retail for $229.99 each, and all of the cabinets only include their titular game. Though the Pong model shares a more unique design fitting for the gameplay compared to the other arcade classics. You can lock-in your pre-order now, too.

New Head-to-Head tables debut, too

Arcade1Up is also keeping the two-player action going with the release of its latest Head-to-Head tables. We last saw these debut back at Toy Far in 2019, and now there are five new models joining the lineup. These larger, standalone gaming tables stand 29 inches tall and have a 17-inch color LCD screen in the center of two pairs of controls. With highlights like Mortal Kombat and Marvel vs Capcom, as well as PAC-MAN and the Mrs. variety. Then there’s a Pong version to round out the lineup.









Each of these Arcade1Up Head-to-Head tables will be arriving later this year at the $699.99 price point. All five are now available fo pre-order from the official Arcade1up storefront, too.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!