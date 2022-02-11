Upgrade your cookware at $100 off with Calphalon’s 11-pc. set at $200 (10-yr. warranty)

Amazon is now offering the 11-piece Calphalon Classic Ceramic Pots and Pans Cookware Set for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300 and currently matched directly at Calphalon, this is a $100 price drop that sits within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and matching the best price we have tracked there in over a year. If you’re looking for a high-quality upgrade for your cookware, this set might very well be it. Alongside the 10-year warranty, this PTFE- and PFOA-free set features all of the most important pots and pans, many of which with tempered glass covers and hard-anodized aluminum “for fast and even heating.” They can even get thrown in the oven to finish your dishes off like a true chef (up to 450-degrees). More details below.

If the Calphalon bundle above is a bit overkill for you, take a look at the 12-piece Amazon Basics Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set. It sells for $82 shipped, or $118 less than today’s lead deal and includes some bonus cooking utensils as well. You certainly won’t get the Calphalon quality here or the 10-year warranty, but it is a significantly more affordable option for casual at-home cooking needs.

Need an air fryer? We have plenty of notable options ons ale right now with up to $100 in savings to be had. Those include dual basket cookers from $70 as well as more personal-sized models from $56 and a host of the higher-end Instant brand offerings as well. You can browse through the lot of them in today’s air fryer roundup right here and be sure to swing by our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Calphalon Classic Ceramic Cookware:

A great way to cook and eat healthier, this PTFE- and PFOA-free healthy cookware with olive oil-infused ceramic coating lets you cook without adding oil or butter to the pan

Delivers 3x better nonstick release than current Calphalon Ceramic Cookware—making cooking and cleanup easier than ever

Cookware constructed from hard-anodized aluminum for fast and even heating, and features tempered glass covers and long handle that stays cool while cooking on the stovetop

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!