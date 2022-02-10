Rare price drop brings Nintendo Switch consoles down to $280 Prime shipped

After a host of exciting new Switch game announcements in yesterday’s Direct presentation, Woot is now offering Prime members a chance to score a Nintendo Switch console for $279.99 shipped. This is the latest model standard edition with the extended battery life that’s now $20 off the going rate and Amazon’s current price. While not a massive price drop, deals on Switch are essentially non-existent outside of rare bundle offers from the holiday season last year. You will find the new OLED model back in-stock at Walmart for $399, but today’s lead deal is now the most affordable option to bring home a full-on Switch experience. If you or anyone you know is in the market for one, today’s deal is a great option. More details below.

For more details on the Switch experience, here’s our review of the original model as well as some hands-on impressions of the OLED model. Outside of waiting for some kind of special bundle offer that may or may not hit again before the Black Friday deal season later this year, today’s deal is a perfect chance to scoop up a Nintendo home console to play all of the new games coming out this year.

Yesterday evening Nintendo hosted its first Direct presentation of the year and it was a notable one. The new Mario Strikers Battle League was joined by the announcement of Earthbound titles coming to the Switch Online library alongside details on the Splatoon 3 release date, another look at Kirby and the Forgotten Lands, the new Switch Sports game, and a series of upcoming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remastered courses. All of the details are right here.

Hit up our latest game roundup for deals on a series of the best Switch games as well.

More details on Nintendo Switch:

Introducing Nintendo Switch, the new home video game system from Nintendo. In addition to providing single and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system can be taken on the go so players can enjoy a full home console experience anytime, anywhere. The mobility of a handheld is now added to the power of a home gaming system, with unprecedented new play styles brought to life by the two new Joy-Con controllers.

