Rocketbook’s reusable Orbit Legal Pad falls to Amazon low at $17 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Rocketbook Orbit Legal Pad Executive for $17.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, our last mention at the end of January was $24.50 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of wasting paper, this legal pad is perfect for you. It allows you to write out a note, take a photo with the Rocketbook app, send that to Google Drive, Dropbox, EverNote, Slack, or more, and then erase it all and start again. After 15 seconds, the ink from the Pilot FriXion pen is dry and you don’t have to worry about it wiping away, either. Check out our announcement coverage for more information then head below for additional details.

Want something that has more pages and fits in your pocket? This more compact Rocketbook notebook is perfect for those situations. Available on Amazon for $13.50, you’ll find that the kit comes with a 3.5×5.5 inch notebook, Pilot Frixion pen, and microfiber cloth. Sure, you won’t be able to write nearly as much as you can on today’s lead deal, but it’s simple to slip the notebook in a pocket or purse to always have a reusable pad of paper everywhere you go.

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest M1 iPad Pro can easily take notes with an Apple Pencil. Right now, the tablet is on sale for $149 off for the first time in months. This also offers zero-waste note taking as you don’t have to use any paper, and things can be stored online automatically without having to scan like Rocketbook requires, making this a solid option as well.

More on the Rocketbook Orbit Legal Pad:

No more wasting paper – this environmentally friendly notepad can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!