Save up to $149 on Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro for the first time in months

Closing out another work week, Apple is now offering up a series of discounts across its 11-inch M1 iPad Pro lineup. Available in a variety of storage capacities and configurations, you’ll be able to save upwards of $149 while locking in the first notable discounts since back in December. Pricing this time around starts at $749 shipped and delivers some rare chances to save on the smaller of Apple’s two M1 tablets.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display alongside Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s alongside Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

With up to $149 in savings, today’s lead deal enters at the perfect time to also cash in on the second-generation Apple Pencil which is also on sale. Elevating the iPadOS experience, this accessory will ensure you can take full advantage of the M1-powered device when it comes to note taking, drawing, or sketching out ideas. Go get all of the details on cashing in on this discount right here.

As for other ways to enjoy iPadOS, we’re most notably tracking an Amazon all-time low on the iPad mini 6. Delivering the smallest tablet in Apple’s stable, you can save $50 on the recent release while locking in an all-around rare discount.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

