Apple’s new iPad mini 6 sees rare $50 discount to Amazon all-time low

Amazon now offers the Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi 256GB for $599 shipped in Space Gray. Normally fetching $649, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low for the first time in months at $50 off. This is still one of the first times we’ve seen such a low price and a rare all-around discount. You can also save $40 on the 64GB version, which is down to $459 from $499.

Carrying over many of the signature features of its latest tablets, the new iPad mini 6 arrives with an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display alongside Touch ID in the power button. There’s also Apple Pencil support thrown in too, with the A15 Bionic chip powering the entire experience. I’m a recent convert myself, and have been absolutely loving the compact form-factor. Don’t just take my word for it, as our first impressions review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance. Head below for more.

A perfect discount to go alongside the iPad mini 6 sale above is the companion Apple Pencil 2. Designed to work in tandem together, the now $111 accessory will snap right onto the side of Apple’s latest iPad for magnetic charging and storage. Plus, it’s now on sale from the usual $129 going rate you’d pay, too.

Or if you’re set on bringing home Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience, we’re tracking some ongoing discounts on the most recent M1 iPad Pro. Delivering the 12.9-inch model at $100 off, you’ll find some of the best prices since the holidays across the lineup.

Apple iPad mini 2021 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

