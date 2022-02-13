Airthings smart Wave Plus radon, air quality, and CO2 monitor drops to $172.50 (Reg. $229)

Amazon is now offering the Airthings Wave Plus Radon and Air Quality Monitor $172.62 shipped. Regularly $229, like it fetches from Walmart and directly from AirThings, this is more than $56.50 off the going rate, within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low we tracked just ahead of Black Friday last year, and the best price we can find. This model keeps tabs on various aspects of your family’s air quality including toxins/chemicals (VOCs), CO2, humidity, pressure, pollen levels, and temperature. Alongside smart home integration (Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT) a simple wave in front of the unit will provide a color-coded indicator of the overall air quality: green (good), yellow (fair), or red (poor). This data is also fed into the Airthings App or online Dashboard “for detailed insights into your air.” Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

Another more affordable option is the Airthings Wave Mini Indoor Air Quality Monitor at $80 shipped. This is a somewhat trimmed down system that tracks chemicals (total VOCs), humidity, and temperature as well as as pollen levels. So while you won’t get the radon readings here, it is still a notable to way to track toxins and allergens in your space at nearly $100 less than today’s lead deal.

We also have some great deals running the Google Nest smart home gear. Alongside a host of the Nest camera solutions from $80 shipped right here, Google’s intelligent and attractive Nest Thermostats are also now marked down to $99 at Amazon. The first discount we have tracked in over a month, this is a great time to bring home the climate control system with voice command action, scheduling, and more. Hit up our deal coverage of more details.

More on the Airthings Wave Plus Radon and Air Quality Monitor:

RELIABLE RADON RESULTS: As radon levels fluctuate daily, continuous long-term measuring is necessary. Airthings Wave Plus measures radon accurately and reliably

CLEAN AIR SENSORS: Radon, Carbon Dioxide (CO2), toxins and chemicals (Total VOCs), humidity, temperature and air pressure sensors allow you to gain full visibility into six key indoor air factors

EASY AND CLEAR RESULTS: Connect via Bluetooth to the Airthings App or log in to the Airthings Dashboard online for detailed insights into your air

POLLEN LEVELS : Live and local pollen data right in your Airthings App

EASY: Simply wave in front of the device to receive a color-coded visual indication of the overall air quality: Green (Good), Yellow (Fair), Red (Poor)

