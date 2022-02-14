ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robo Vac with 110-min. runtime at $140 (Today only, Reg. $300), more

Today only, Woot is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $300 on Amazon where it is currently starting from $215, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find at up to $160 off the going rate. We have seen it in between $189 and $300 at Amazon lately but it hasn’t dropped any lower than $140 in over a year. If you’re looking for a basic no-frills robot vacuum, the DEEBOT 661’s 100-minute runtime, anti-collision sensors, and auto-return charging are worth a look. It is also compatible with the interchangeable mopping kit and works with both Alexa and Google Assistant gear. More robotic vacuum deals below from $158.

Convertible vacuuming & mopping: DEEBOT 661 has an interchangeable dustbin for vacuuming and water tank for mopping; Swap between the two to tackle all your floor cleaning needs. Optimized navigation: DEEBOT 661 systematically navigates on hard floors for the perfect mopping. Up to 110 minute runtime: A longer battery life for even more cleaning auto return & charging means your robot will always be ready to clean.

