Instant’s Accu Slim Sous Vide Cooker back down to holiday pricing at $80 (Matching Amazon low)

Alongside ongoing deals on its multi-cookers, air fryers, and coffee makers, Amazon is now offering the Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $79.95 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the redesigned 2021 model that is now matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon including the early Black Friday offers we saw last year. It brings 800-watts of cooking power to the table for about $19 under the going deal on the popular Anova Nano model. Features include a tilted LED display, digital touchscreen, a cooking vessel quick clamp, a “lightweight” stainless steel build, and a non-slip rubber-coated handle. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. Head below for more details.

One thing you will need if you don’t already have one is a sous vide cooking bath container. Everie makes an affordable solution at $35 shipped on Amazon that will fit nicely with the model above. It comes in at 12-quarts with a nice fold-up lid to keeps things neat, tidy, and at temperature easily. Take a closer look right here.

Alongside an ongoing $80 price drop on Ninja’s regularly $330 Foodi Smart XL Air Fry Oven with a built-in meat thermometer, our home goods guide is filled with notable offers to upgrade your cooking game. As we mentioned above, there are also a slew of notable Instant Pot deals to check out including all-in-one ovens, air fryers, multi-cookers, and more with up to $100 in savings right here.

More on the Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker:

CREATE RESTAURANT-QUALITY DISHES: Precision-controlled sous vide immersion cooking delivers perfect results every time

EVEN COOKING: Circulates heated water uniformly, with no hot or cold spots

EASY TO READ: The tilted LED display and digital touchscreen with color-coded status indicator is easy to read from across the room

QUICK CLAMP: Easily clamp the Accu Slim Sous to a cooking vessel with one hand

PEACE OF MIND: Entire unit is waterproof to prevent damage in case of accidental immersion

