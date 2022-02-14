Sabrent’s 2TB Rocket M.2 2280 Internal SSD now down at $170 (Reg. $200+), more from $85

Store4Memory (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $200 over the last few months, this one went for $250 or more for most of last year and is now matching our previous mention for the lowest price we can find. An affordable option to upgrade an aging system and more, this is a M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface SSD with “advanced wear leveling, bad block management, and over-provision.” It can reach speeds up to 3400 MB/s with upgradeable firmware and access to free Sabrent Acronis True Image cloning software as well. Rated 4+ stars at Newegg where it is selling for $200. More deals and details below.

We are also tracking the 1TB version down at $84.99 shipped. This one is regularly $100 and is now matching our previous mention with at least 15% in savings over the most current going rate. The specs are essentially the same as this option outside of the lighter storage capacity.

If you’re to score some portable SSD storage, we have a series of notable ongoing deals still live from some of the best names in the space. Starting at $60, swing by our previous roundup for deals from Crucial, WD, and SanDisk across a range of capacities, just be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Extreme PRO portable model while you’re at it as well.

More on the Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe PCIe SSD:

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface. Built to the PCIe 3.1 specification / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.

All Sabrent SSDs come with FREE Sabrent Acronis True Image for Sabrent Software for easy Cloning.

