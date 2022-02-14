Samsung’s new EVO Select 128GB microSD card down to an all-time low of $16 (Save 20%)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD Card for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while marking only the third overall discount. This also matches the all-time low set once before back over Black Friday, as well. Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form-factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras like the new DJI Action 2 to your Nintendo Switch and more, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording. Get a closer look in our recent hands-on review and then head below for more.

When it comes to making out for less cash, Samsung’s latest EVO Select memory cards really are some of the best values out there. You’ll pay more for most other comparable microSD offerings out there, making the lead deal worth considering to grab 128GB of storage. Though if you can live with a lower capacity, going with the 64GB model means you can walk away with some extra cash in your pocket thanks to a $13 price tag.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking discounts on Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD cards, as well. These are also some of Samsung’s latest releases, and step up from the lead deal by offering improved 160MB/s transfer speeds. So if quick uploads of 4K footage and the like is worth spending a bit more cash, these price cuts might be a better addition to your setup starting at $23.

More on the Samsung EVO Select microSD cards:

The Micro SD Memory Card EVO Select + Adapter gives you the freedom to do more. Store huge files, load games, and download the latest apps at lightning-fast speeds. Plus, it’s designed to be incredibly durable, resistant to water, high temperatures, magnets & more. All with the performance and reliability you expect from the world’s #1 flash memory brand.

