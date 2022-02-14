Today only, save up to $200 on tool kits from DEWALT, RYOBI, and more at Home Depot

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $200 off a selection of combo kits from DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, RIDGID, and more. Across the board, you’ll score free shipping on nearly everything with the option to take advantage of in-store pickup, too. While the discounts aren’t quite as deep as last time around, there is a wider variety of tool packages up for grabs to outfit your DIY setup ahead of warmer weather. So whether you’re looking to outfit your weekend warrior arsenal for the first time with an expansive combo kit or just need some more specialized gear for an upcoming project, there’s plenty of highly-rated bundles up for grabs down below.

Home Depot 1-Day tool sale highlights:

If your DIY kit is calling for some other gear, our tool guide may very well have you covered with some added savings. Most recently, Metabo’s cordless 18V framing nailer should help you tackle any more in-depth projects that may come up this summer while being able to take advantage of an Amazon low of $279.

DEWALT 20V Max 4-Tool Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK423D2 combo kit is ideal for most cutting and drilling applications. This kit includes a compact drill, recip saw, circ saw and worklight. A contractor bag allows for portability of the kit. The DEWALT 20-Volt Max Lithium-Ion 4-1/2 in. Cut Off Tool (model DCG412B, tool-only) is ideal for a wide range of construction, maintenance, repair and automotive applications.

