Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Teach Your Monster to Read, Simply Yoga, Mars Info, more

As we kick off another work week, we also have a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps. Just be sure to check out these new Apple Watch Series 7 price drops as well as everything else you’ll find in our Apple deal hub right here. Today’s collection of discounted iOS apps is highlighted by Teach Your Monster to Read, LetSketch, Plant Light Meter, Everybody’s RPG, Simply Yoga, Daily Workouts, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: LetSketch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Marvis Pro: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Text2Speech.: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $10 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro− Scrivener Writers: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

Today’s best game deals: Returnal, Amazon PlayStation sale, Sackboy, Demon’s Souls, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Remote Control [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My City : Love Story: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Borders: Alien Encounter: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 7 Plus: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $13 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: AWC Faces: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Teach Your Monster to Read:

Teach Your Monster to Read is an award-winning phonics and reading game that’s helped millions of children learn to read. Children create a monster and take it on a magical journey over three extensive games – meeting a host of colorful characters along the way and improving their reading skills as they progress. The game is rigorous and works with any phonics scheme so it’s perfect for use in school and at home. It’s developed in collaboration with leading academics at the University of Roehampton.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!