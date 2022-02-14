Today’s best game deals: Returnal, Amazon PlayStation sale, Sackboy, Demon’s Souls, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon has now kicked off a big-time PlayStation sale featuring a number of notable titles back down at Black Friday pricing. One standout is Returnal at $49.99 shipped. This regularly $70 PS5 title is now matching its most readily-available holiday pricing from last year at $20 off the going rate and within about $7 of the all-time low. It features a wild procedurally-generated sci-fi world that changes every time you jump in. Players crash land on a “shape-shifting world” as Selene who must “search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape.” A series of interesting weaponry and a series of giant aliens very much stand in her way though. Head below for more including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Days Gone, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, The Nioh Collection, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Demon’s Souls, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest II eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack eShop $6 (Reg. $40)
- Alien: Isolation eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $28 (Reg. $34)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Intergrade PSN $39 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Full review here
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe PSN $35 (Reg. $70)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Xbox $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia Classic Xbox $3 (Reg. $10)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Bros U: Deluxe $36.50 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
