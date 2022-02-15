Lift a pair of bikes off the floor with Amazon’s 2-pack of steel hanger hooks at $15.50 (Reg. $25)

Update: This deal is now live again and even lower at $15.56 Prime shipped, which is within cents of the all-time low.

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for $16.17 $15.56 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $25, this is more than 35% off the going rate, within roughly $0.50 of the all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. Featuring a“durable” industrial-grade steel with a powder-coated Hammertone Grey finish, they deliver a neat and affordable way to store your bikes for the winter, or in-between rides this spring and summer. Providing some extra, much-needed floor space, the can safely carry “any bike up to 2.5 inches wide” and 40-pounds in weight with rubber arm covers to keep everything scratch-free as well. Head below for more details.

However, if you think you can do with some simple wall hooks to get the job done instead, you can score five of these lesser-known models for just $8 Prime shipped. You’ll need to have a little bit more DIY prowess to ensure they are affixed securely to the wall and will be able to manage your bike’s weight, but you can indeed get the whole family’s rides up off the floor for about half the price taking this route.

Prefer a connected solution for the winter and beyond? The popular Echelon fitness bikes will save you a fortune over the Peloton variants and we just spotted some fresh price drops. The EX5 model is now at a new Amazon all-time low with $299 in savings and you can get all of the details on this offer right here. Pop over to our sports and fitness hub for even more.

