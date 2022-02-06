Skip the Peloton tax and save $299 on Echelon’s EX5 smart fitness bike at a new Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $700.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,000, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s not only $299 in overall savings, but also $80 under our previous mention. Taking on Peloton with a much more affordable price tag and much of the same curated riding experience, this Echelon EX5 bike comes with access to on-demand classes, workouts synced to popular music, and other ways to exercise at home. While it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone and the bike will sync all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side, the Echelon EX3 Smart Bike won’t run you as much while still delivering a similar workout experience. Not currently on sale, this one sits at $800 on Amazon and ditches some of the more ergonomic features of the lead deal, with much of the same 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance and curated workout guides.

Regardless of which workout solution from Echelon you choose, complete the experience by upgrading your fitness tracking game with the Fitbit Charge 5. Equipped with ECG monitoring alongside a parade of other notable features to help you nail workout goals, an all-time low is up for grabs at $120 right now.

Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike features:

Pedal farther on the EX-5. Built with performance in-mind, this connected bike boasts a variety of features that will help you raise your cycling game. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5 to get you there. Aero handlebars feature ergonomic design to help align your upper body for optimum performance. – 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity.

