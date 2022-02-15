ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe mechanical keyboard falls to $91, more from $62

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe 80% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90.99 shipped with red switches. For comparison, it normally goes for over $110 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. If you’re looking for a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard for your gaming setup, this is a great choice. There’s an extra-wide control key that’s “easier to feel and find in the FPS frenzy” according to ASUS. It also packs ROG-tuned NX mechanical switches, an all-aluminum top plate, and customizable Aura RGB lighting. Plus, a quick toggle switches the top row between media or function keys so you can be ready for work or play. Head below for more.

More PC gaming peripheral deals:

Further upgrade your gaming setup with the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2, which is currently seeing its third discount ever. Down to an Amazon low of $140, the Stream Deck will give you the ability to enjoy fully customized OLED buttons for your streaming setup. Even if you don’t game, the Stream Deck allows you to easily have 15 customized macro buttons for any program that you use.

More on the ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe Keyboard:

A compact, tenkeyless mechanical keyboard with Xccurate Design – an extra-wide Ctrl key that’s easier to feel and find in the FPS frenzy. With ROG-tuned ROG NX mechanical switches, all-aluminum top plate, and more customizable Aura RGB lighting engineered into an ROG keyboard than ever before.

ROG Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe is a high-performance mechanical gaming keyboard with a small footprint, freeing up space for broader mouse movements – perfect for the lower sensitivity settings that slow the reticle for leveled-up aiming accuracy.

ROG-exclusive gaming switch – ROG NX Mechanical Switch with fast actuation and ROG-tuned force curves for great keystroke feel and feedback. The Strix Scope NX TKL Deluxe empowers you to play like a pro and rise above the battlefield crowd.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!