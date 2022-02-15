Elgato’s new Stream Deck MK.2 sees only third discount to Amazon low of $140, more from $76

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for $139.99 shipped. As only the third notable discount to date, this is down from the usual $150 price tag in order to match the all-time low. Today’s price cut is also the first offer in over 2 months. Ideal for upgrading a streaming setup, workstation, or gaming rig, the new MK.2 version of Elgato’s popular Stream Deck arrives with an array of 15 customizable macro keys. Each one has an LED display which can not only be programmed to open a number of apps or run functions, but also tweaked to look just how you’d like it. Compared to the original model, the new one sports USB-C connectivity, a detachable 45-degree stand, and more streamlined design. Not to mention, interchangeable faceplates for further customization. Head below for more.

Alternatively, the $75.70 Elgato Stream Deck Mini is a great way to deliver similar functionality into your setup for less. Down from $100, you’re looking at 24% in savings while beating the previous discount by $4. This one steps down to only six macro keys, but you’re looking at much of the same customization otherwise. It does ditch the newfound features on the MK.2 model though, so you’ll have to rely on USB-A.

First up, go check out the discount we spotted on Elgato’s $120 Wave:3 USB mic for another way to elevate your setup. But then it’s worth looking into the brand’s new Key Light Mini that just launched last week. This dimmable and Wi-Fi light upgrades your streaming setup to help ensure you look your best, while sporting a battery-powered design that can illuminate your setup almost anywhere. Our launch coverage details everything to expect from its $100 price tag.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 features:

Stream Deck gives you 15 fully customizable LCD keys to control your apps and tools. Trigger actions, launch social posts, adjust audio, play sound clips, activate lights, and much more. Hit the Stream Deck Store for app plugins, icon packs, thousands of royalty free tracks plus effects, and switch out faceplates to make Stream Deck yours.

