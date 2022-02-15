ECOVACS Gold Box discounts latest smart robotic vacuums and more from $200, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now discounting a selection of ECOVACS robotic vacuums and accessories headlined by the DEEBOT N8 Pro at $379.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer marks the first discount since mid-December, amounts to $120 in savings, and comes within $30 of the all-time low. Delivering the brand’s latest flagship autonomous cleaning experience, the new N8 Pro arrives with laser guidance features, 2600Pa suction power, and dual mopping capabilities. Not to mention 110 minutes of runtime to help tackle most mid-sized homes. While not included with the package, though on sale today in the Gold Box, the N8 is also compatible with ECOVACS’ self empty station for even more hassle-free cleaning. We recently reviewed the N8+ model and found that last feature to be quite the enticing addition, and customers tend to agree. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale for some other ways to outfit your at-home cleaning regimen with some automated solutions. Ranging from various robotic vacuums themselves to add-on auto-empty docks for streamlining the process, you’ll want to shop everything right here.

All of the other best discounts for around the house, be it the kitchen or pantry, can be found in our home goods guide. Including deep discounts on countertop appliances to the latest collaborations for refreshing your space ahead of spring, there’s plenty of offers on tap.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro features:

Clean more effectively with superior 2600pa suction that draws out dirt and dust from wherever it’s hidden in your hard floors and carpets, while optimizing energy and maintaining low noise levels. Vacuuming and ozmo mopping in one-go. Plus, automatically avoids carpets when mopping hard floors and doubles the suction power when vacuuming carpets. Upgradeable with auto-empty station, sold separately. Hassle-free cleaning with truedetect, a laser-based 3d technology that lets n8 pro detect and avoid objects such as cables, slippers and pet mess to reduce the risk of getting stuck.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!