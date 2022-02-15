EVGA’s new XR1 Pro capture card offers 1440p/4K recording at $105 (New low)

Amazon is offering the just-released EVGA XR1 Pro 4K Capture Card for $104.99 shipped. Down $45 from its normal going rate of $150, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. This capture card has the ability to pass through 1440p144 or 4K60 and record 1440p60 or 4K30 on your computer. There’s customizable RGB LEDs on the capture card and even a built-in audio mixer control with the dial. The XR1 Pro is certified for OBS and offers plug-and-play setup. Whether you run a two PC streaming setup or play on console, this is a solid choice for your capture card. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then consider picking up the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini instead. Designed for 1080p60 gaming, it doesn’t handle passing through anything more than FHD resolution, unlike today’s lead deal. However, it’s perfect for lower-cost setup. Coming in at $80, it’s hard to beat the value of the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini.

Further upgrade your streaming setup with Elgato’s new Stream Deck MK.2 while it’s on sale for $140. This is not only a new Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked, but also only the third overall discount that we’ve seen. Be sure to also swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on desk upgrades for your setup.

More on the EVGA XR1 Pro Capture Card

Capture and record up to 1440p @ 60fps or 4k @ 30fps

True 1440p@144hz HDR / 4k 60hz HDR pass through

Customizable RGB LEDS and built in audio mixer controls at your fingertips with the EVGA XR1 Pro control dial.

Certified for OBS

Effortless setup. Simple plug and play, no driver installation required

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!