CDPR injects Cyberpunk 2077 with loads of new content + FREE trial so you’ll give it another shot

The new FREE Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade features are now live alongside a FREE trial for folks looking to give the game another shot. Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most highly-anticipated titles in years before disappointing gamers everywhere with what could only be described as a buggy and disastrous launch on previous generation machines. Well, developer CD Projekt Red hosted a live stream today with loads of new upgraded features for the game and presumably a more stable update to redeem itself. All things considered, folks that did get a chance to play the game at least somewhat bug-free were mostly impressed, so this is a great time to give the potentially-epic game another shot, or at least to dive into the free trial to see if it’s worth investing in. More details below.

FREE Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade features and more

CD Projekt Red is injecting the experience with a host of new content, from additional apartments for V to appearance customization updates, Photo Mode enhancements, AI fixes, and much more. That’s on top of ray tracing upgrades and other things varying by platform in patch 1.5:

It brings various improvements to the game, numerous quest and gameplay fixes, as well as a number of free DLCs. On top of that, it contains the next-generation update, which will allow Cyberpunk 2077 to take advantage of the additional power of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 hardware.

Here’s a closer look for each platform:

And here’s today’s Cyberpunk 2077 — Next-Gen Gameplay trailer:

Take a look at the Patch 1.5/Next-Gen Update gameplay captured on PlayStation 5. With the update, #Cyberpunk2077 takes advantage of the additional power of the newest generation of console hardware, allowing for ray tracing features and 4K with dynamic scaling, faster loading times, and a variety of other visual and technical improvements, as well as utilizes the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback functionalities.

You can get a detailed rundown of everything new coming with the FREE Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade right here. But if you’re still not convinced enough to throw your cash down on the massive cyberpunk open-world adventure through the futuristic underworld, CDPR is making five-hour FREE trials available on both Xbox and PlayStation:

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox trial FREE

Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation trial FREE

Once you have browsed through changes coming in the FREE Cyberpunk 2077 upgrade, head over to this morning’s roundup of the best game deals across all consoles.

