Today’s best game deals: AC Valhalla $20, Hollow Knight Voidheart $7.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles for $19.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Walmart. While originally $60, this one can still fetch up to $30 and is now within a couple bucks of the all-time low outside of a brief holiday offer. Now’s a great time to add this one to your library if you’ve been waiting on a deep sale. Ubisoft has now unveiled the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion that is set for release on March 10, 2022. This one puts players in the shoes of Odin with a breadth of new mythological abilities and powers and you can get a closer look in the official trailer right here. Head below for more including Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Hollow Knight: Voidheart, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, an Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series sale, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series sale up to 80% off
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate Xbox$14 (Reg. $40)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy $15 (Reg. $30)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $26+)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $10 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $30 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $50 (Reg. $70)
- Watch Dogs Legion $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest II eShop $5 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alien: Isolation eShop $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $28 (Reg. $34)
- Splatoon 2 and Octo Expansion Bundle $47 (Reg. $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Intergrade PSN $39 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Full review here
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $37 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2022 $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
Call of Duty Modern Warfare sequel confirmed alongside rebuilt Warzone for 2022
Switch Sports: How to play the sequel to the best-selling Nintendo game 2 months early
How to score the new Mario Kart 8 courses for FREE with a Switch Online sub
Nintendo Direct showcase: Mario Kart, Earthbound, Kirby, Switch Sports, more
Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation ‘into the future’ + Vanguard Season Two news
Apex Legends’ Olympus map gets new POIs, expanded footprint, more in Defiance update
Next Call of Duty to be made by Infinity Ward will be ‘most ambitious plan in franchise history’
The Switch has now overtaken the Wii as Nintendo’s best-selling console in history
Gameplay trailer gives in-depth look at Control LTM and Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Defiance
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!