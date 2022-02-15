Hisense 2021 U8G ULED 120Hz Android TVs now $250 off, plus A6G models from $270

Amazon now offers the Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Smart Android TV for $749.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at $250 in savings as well as the best price since a 1-day sale in the beginning of January. You can also score the 65-inch model for $999.99, down from its $1,250 going rate. Bringing Android TV to the center of your home theater, this 2021 release from Hisense arrives with 1,500 nits of peak brightness that pairs nicely with Dolby Vision HDR. Alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, there’s an HDMI 2.1 port to match (as well as three standard inputs) as well as all of the built-in access to streaming services and other content. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head below for all of the other Hisense Android TV deals live down below.

As far as more affordable Android TV-based upgrades to the home theater go, several of Hisense’s A6G models will let you make out for less than the lead deal thanks to ongoing discounts at Amazon. Detailed below, these are lower-end offerings which are worth a look if the premium specs above aren’t worth the cash.

Hisense A6G TV deals:

Though LG’s higher-end mini-LED TVs are certainly worth a look right now, especially considering you can bring home a 120Hz HDMI 2.1 model at $297 off.

Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K Android TV features:

Let’s start with a quick round up. This is the best all-round TV. Hands down. Movies, gaming, sports… it’ll handle anything you can throw at it and look great doing it (try not to actually throw stuff, it’s just a figure of speech). No surprise when it’s got 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, Full Array Local Dimming Zones, anti-glare panel and powerful 1,500 nit peak brightness. What does all that mean? It’s like gazing at the sun melting into the Mediterranean Sea from Ibiza’s coolest bars.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!