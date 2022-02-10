Bring a 120Hz HDMI 2.1 LG 65-inch Mini-LED Smart TV home at $1,300 (At least $297 off)

Amazon is now offering the LG 65-inch Class 90 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,299.99 shipped. Regularly $2,000 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,600, it more recently sells for $1,598 at Amazon and is now down an additional $297. This is as much as $700 in savings and the lowest we have tracked at Amazon outside of a brief holiday offer last year. This is a 120Hz QNED Mini-LED 4K display with Dolby Atmos, HDR10, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, and support for Apple’s AirPlay 2. It also works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa for voice commands alongside three USB ports, Bluetooth, and built-in Wi-Fi with a 4+ star rating at Best Buy. More details below.

If you’re looking for something even larger that isn’t quite as feature-rich for even less, check out this deal on a 82-inch Samsung 4K TV for under $1,100 shipped. But we also have some great deals live on VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K Smart TV from $398 with the same HDMI 2.1 and AirPlay in tow just like today’s lead deal. These ones aren’t quite as large and you won’t get the mini-LED treatment here, but you are saving a small fortune over the LG model above, which might be a worthy trade off for some folks.

But if you’re just looking to upgrade a display you already have, you can save a ton with Roku’s latest AirPlay 2 4K streaming media players. Today we spotted some great deals on the lineup with offers starting from just $19, which is clearly a much more affordable endeavor than buying a brand new 4K TV altogether. Check these offers out right here and don’t forget about ongoing deals on the comparable Amazon Fire TV gear.

More on the LG 65-inch 90 Series Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart TV:

QNED MINI LED DISPLAY: The LG Quantum Dot NanoCell display combines NanoCell and miniLED technology for brilliantly bright colors and a higher contrast ratio for deeper blacks.

QUANTUM DOT NANOCELL COLOR TECHNOLOGY: A color innovation that needs to be seen. Two color technologies – Quantum Dot and NanoCell Plus – combine to deliver a more stunning picture with richer, more accurate colors.

MINI LED BACKLIGHT: New MiniLED technology is a giant leap forward in LCD TV. Tiny LEDs offer a more detailed control, a brighter picture and an ultra-high contrast ratio for smooth, life-like images that seem to jump out of the screen and into your room.

