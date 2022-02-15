Official live-action BioShock movie now in the works at Netflix, here’s what we know so far

Have you ever wanted to see a proper BioShock movie? Well, Netflix is now on the job according to a couple official tweets it sent out today. After just recently readying the launch of the Cuphead Show, Netflix is dipping back into the world of gaming for what appears to be a new live-action BioShock movie. Netflix, 2K, and Take-Two Interactive announced today that it will be joining forces to, presumably, recreate the incredible underwater city of Rapture and the metropolis in the sky known as Columbia featured in the beloved BioShock series. There’s no word of series creator Ken Levine being attached to the protect as of yet, but it doesn’t look like that will be the case. Head below for more.

Netflix BioShock movie on the way!

As of right now, details are light on the project itself – Netflix is yet to attach any names to the project be it on the production or on-screen side of things – but it did make the project official today on Twitter and elsewhere. The only official documentation we have so far suggests it will indeed be a live-action project based on the “BioShock franchise.” That could very well mean, as some have pointed out, the project will span all three mainline titles from the series that took players from the depths of the ocean in the underwater city of Rapture to up above the clouds to the sky city of Columbia, while including characters from all of it. A Big Daddy makes an appearance in the official announcement tweet alongside the Little Sister it protects, so both will likely make an appearance.

After the last rumor of a Hollywood BioShock adaption was cancelled, fans didn’t have much to look forward from the series outside of a brief tease that a new title on the game side of things would be in development for the next several years. That was back in 2019, so there’s still a long wait ahead of us, which will likely be the same for the what sounds like the very early in production Netflix BioShock movie.

Here’s what Take-Two had to say about the project:

We are thrilled that they share our vision and commitment to the BioShock franchise, which is beloved by millions of fans around the world. 2K’s Cloud Chamber studio is deep in active development on the next iteration of the series, and coupled with our partnership with Netflix, we remain highly confident that BioShock will continue to captivate and engage audiences like never before.

And here’s a look at the announcement tweet:

See more "We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us."



Netflix + BioShock. Would you kindly stay tuned? pic.twitter.com/Ke1oJQileX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 15, 2022

So, “would you kindly wait” for more details and hope Netflix and friends don’t screw up one of the most beloved game franchises of all-time on the silver screen?

