Get a good look at Netflix’s new Cuphead show in today’s debut trailer, launches next month

The upcoming Netflix Cuphead show has an official date alongside today’s new launch trailer. We previously featured details on the adorable 1930’s based cartoon series making its way from home game systems into Netflix form, but it looks like the wait is finally over with an official release date set for next month. The Cuphead Show follows the “unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead” along with “his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman,” and you can get a closer look at today’s official debut trailer below.

Netflix Cuphead show coming next month

The show features much of the sensibilities from the game itself with a combination of a more modern animated approach and the Max Fleischer-age cartoons of yesteryear. The Netflix Cuphead show, or The Cuphead Show! as it is officially known, brings the titular character and his brother back to the Inkwell Isles setting of the tough-as-nails game and will once again see the duo facing off against the devil himself.

As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself.

Netflix says the show “combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies—especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes.”

C.J. Kettler takes on an Executive Producer role here while Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer from Studio MDHR are along for the ride. The first season will feature 12 episodes running 12 minutes a piece, and you can catch the official debut trailer below:

And here are some still images from the series sporting that 1930’s-like grain along with the animated renderings of Cuphead, Mugman, and more:

The Cuphead Show! is set to debut on Netflix come February 18, 2022.

