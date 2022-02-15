Save up to $79 on a full-size Ninja Duo Plus Blender with on-the-go cup from $60 (Refurb.)

Today only, Woot is now offering Ninja BN750 Duo Plus Blender from $59.99 with free shipping for Prime embers in refurbished condition. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model sells for $139 new at Walmart and is currently unavailable at Amazon. However, the slightly upgraded model sells for $115 in renewed condition there. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find at $79 under the next best new price. It delivers 1400W of ice crushing power with a pair of Ninja Auto-IQ preset programs for smoothies and nutrient extractions. You’ll also receive the 72-ounce blending jar alongside a 14-ounce on-the-go cup with a spout lid that “makes it easy to take delicious, nutrient-rich smoothies on the go.” More details below.

But if you would prefer something little bit more compact for your daily smoothie or protein shake, check out the 11-piece Magic Bullet at $40 instead. This one includes a series of on-the-go blending cups, takes up much less space on the countertop, and will save you some cash. It’s clearly not as powerful overall, but for casual blending tasks it is worth consideration.

We are also still tracking a great deal on Ninja’s one-touch cold press juicer over at Amazon. Now $30 off the going rate, you can bring home this stylish solution to make homemade juice all year round with a nice discount attached. Get all of the details right here and head over to our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Ninja BN750 Duo Plus Blender:

The Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-iQ features a new modern design and a more powerful motor than Ninja’s original Professional Blender DUO.

Ninja Total Crushing Blades give you perfectly crushed ice for your smoothies and frozen drinks with 1400 peak watts of professional power.

The 72 oz.* Total Crushing Pitcher is great for making large batches for the whole family (64-oz. max liquid capacity).

The single-serve cup with spout lid makes it easy to take delicious, nutrient-rich smoothies on the go.

Stacked blade for use with pitcher blends fruits and dairy for delicious sippable smoothies, and crushes ice to snow for resort-style frozen drinks.

