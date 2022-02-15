Protect your loved ones online, Amazon’s 2022 Norton antivirus software deals now live from $20

Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on the popular Norton antivirus software to keep you and your loved ones safe. Firstly, you can score 12-months of Norton 360 Deluxe 2022 Antivirus software (for five devices) at $24.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $35 at Amazon, this suite sells for $50 direct and is now at the lowest price we can find. A great way to secure to some peace of mind and up to five devices including “PCs and Macs” as well as iOS or Android tech, it provides real-time threat detection, a VPN service, 50GB of secure cloud backups, and more. You might not be the type that needs this, but mom and the grandparents could be. If you’re looking to keep loved ones safe while browsing the internet and making purchases, the Norton software might be worth a look while it’s on sale. More options on sale down below as well.

More on Norton 360 Deluxe 2022 Antivirus software:

ONGOING PROTECTION Download instantly & install protection for up to 5 PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices in minutes!

REAL-TIME THREAT PROTECTION Advanced security protects against existing and emerging malware threats, including ransomware and viruses, and it won’t slow down your device performance

SECURE VPN Browse anonymously and securely with a no-log VPN while using public Wi-Fi Add bank-grade encryption to help keep your information like passwords and bank details secure and private

