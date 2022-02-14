Android app deals of the day: Evoland 2, The Lonely Hacker, Blue Light Filter Pro, more

It’s time to kick off the week with all of this afternoon’s best Android app deals. Today’s collection sits alongside even better offers on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE and its Galaxy Watch 4 LTE as well as LG Wing 5G Android handset. As for the apps, we have price drops on Evoland 2, The Lonely Hacker, Passpartout: The Starving Artist, YoWindow Weather, Blue Light Filter Pro, Learn C Programming PRO, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- The Lonely Hacker FREE (Reg. $3)
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Evoland 2 $1 (Reg. $8.50)
- Kiwanuka $2 (Reg. $4)
- Passpartout: The Starving Artist $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Spirit $2 (Reg. $4)
- Super Soccer Champs $1.50 (Reg. $6)
- TileStorm $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Tennis Champs Returns $2.50 (Reg. $6)
- YoWindow Weather – Unlimited $6 (Reg. $10)
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO $1 (Reg. $3)
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Blue Light Filter Pro $0.50 (Reg. $3)
More Android app deals still live:
- GFX Tool Pro | Crosshair FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rozo Glass – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Crumple – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dualix – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Color Paper – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Live or Die: Survival Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cross the Cliff FREE (Reg. $1)
- Solar 2 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories $2 (Reg. $10)
- Pilot Brothers 3 $1 (Reg. $4)
- Fait – The Machine $1 (Reg. $2)
- Notes $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- AirPin(PRO) – Multi Windows $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Auto-rotate Control Pro $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Skit Premium – apps manager $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Castro Premium – system info $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Graphie – EXIF editor $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Default App Manager $1 (Reg. $3.50)
More on Evoland 2:
From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored. Evoland 2 is not only one game but many, backboned with a story that will make you travel through time, discovering different art styles and video gaming technology.
