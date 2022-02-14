Android app deals of the day: Evoland 2, The Lonely Hacker, Blue Light Filter Pro, more

-
Apps GamesApp StoreGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s time to kick off the week with all of this afternoon’s best Android app deals. Today’s collection sits alongside even better offers on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE and its Galaxy Watch 4 LTE as well as LG Wing 5G Android handset. As for the apps, we have price drops on Evoland 2, The Lonely Hacker, Passpartout: The Starving Artist, YoWindow Weather, Blue Light Filter Pro, Learn C Programming PRO, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside today’s deal on the LG Wing 5G Android handset,  we also have several notable Samsung offers. Those include its Tab A7 Lite tablet at $120, even deeper deals on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE, as well as the Galaxy Watch 4 LTE smartwatches. Just be sure to scope out this morning’s offers on the new EVO Select 128GB microSD card and in the Anker Gold Box Magsafe, Apple Watch, and charging gear from $10, as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Returnal, Amazon PlayStation sale, Sackboy, Demon’s Souls, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Evoland 2:

From 2D RPG, through 3D vs fight to a shooter, a trading card game and more you’ll get your fill of jumping from a game genre to another, never bored. Evoland 2 is not only one game but many, backboned with a story that will make you travel through time, discovering different art styles and video gaming technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Run your tech anytime, anywhere with Anker’s Powe...
TP-Link’s Kasa 1080p Wi-Fi smart cameras fall to ...
LEGO’s new 400-piece Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter ...
Add The Mandalorian or Millennium Falcon 10W/7.5W wirel...
Tested: Peak Design’s weatherproof Travel Duffle ...
Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn Kids debuts eye-catching ...
Greenworks 40V 8-inch pole saw cleans up the yard this ...
Samsung’s Tab A7 Lite packs expandable microSD ca...
Load more...
Show More Comments