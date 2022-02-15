Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Layton Unwound Future and Diabolical Box, more

Tuesday’s best iOS app deals alongside some Mac offerings are now up for the taking. Just be sure to check out the deal we spotted on Apple’s new iPad mini 6 at a new Amazon all-time low as well as everything else in our Apple deal hub while you’re at it. As for the apps and games, we have notable deals on Layton: Unwound Future in HD, Layton: Diabolical Box in HD, Kotoro, Cecconoid, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything on sale in today’s best Mac and iOS app deal roundup.

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Kotoro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anime Cloud: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Layton: Diabolical Box in HD: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Layton: Unwound Future in HD: $14 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Cecconoid: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sokodice: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Taskmator – TaskPaper Client: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: CheckBook: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: LetSketch: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pholorize: Colorize Old Photo: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Marvis Pro: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Metadata: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Text2Speech.: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Notebooks – Write and Organize: $10 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro− Scrivener Writers: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Mars Info: $2 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on Layton: Unwound Future in HD:

Professor Layton and Luke take on a new mystery that starts with a letter from the future! With over 17 million units sold worldwide, Professor Layton and the Unwound Future is the third installment of the popular Professor Layton Series, digitally remastered in HD for mobile devices. Explore the world of Professor Layton anywhere on mobile devices! Investigate the extraordinary London of the future and sleuth out puzzles with a tap of the finger!

