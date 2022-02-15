Samsung’s Odyssey 27-inch Gaming Monitor is on sale for only the second time at $120 off

Amazon is offering the Samsung Odyssey G50A Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $379.99 shipped. The G50A typically retails for $500, but this $120 discount brings it down to an all-time low. This 27-inch QHD Ultrawide monitor features support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, which means you won’t experience any screen tearing that can occur with high framerates and low refresh rates. This also means that if your game is running slower than the set refresh rate, your game won’t appear jittery. The monitor comes with an included, height-adjustable stand, but it is also compatible with VESA mounting hardware.

Samsung also has the Odyssey G5 QHD 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $290 and it shares quite a few features with the G50A. While it may share certain features with the G50A, it lacks others such as Nvidia G-Sync. The G5 sports a 144hz refresh rate while the G50A features 165hz. One standout feature of the G5 is its 1000R curved display. This makes the gaming experience more immersive while placing less strain on your eyes.

Using the money you saved, you could go out and grab yourself an Elgato Stream Desk MK.2 which is currently $140. Even if you don’t stream, having what is essentially a secondary keyboard is very useful for having shortcuts and pre-scripted actions to assist you while you game or do work. You can also pick up an adjustable phone stand for $10.50. This will elevate your phone to a more comfortable viewing level while sitting at your desk and makes room for a charging cable.

Samsung Odyssey G50A 27-inch QHD Monitor Features:

The QHD resolution creates a crystal clear color with an IPS monitor screen that provides a wide viewing angle for customers to get high quality game contents across every inch of the screen without any color shifts in this ultrawide gaming monitor.

This gaming monitor has a low 2ms input lag that highly improves response accuracy and is compatible with G-Sync enabling seamless game play by syncing the monitor the graphic card that reduces image tearing and stuttering.

HDMI 2.1 support means you never need to worry about next-gen visual features appearing on your monitor. With auto Source Switch+, your monitor detects when connected devices are turned on and instantly switches to the new source signal. This helps you get to your game action faster without flipping through multiple input sources.

HDR10 Support

