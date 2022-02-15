Save up to 51% on Sony Dolby Atmos home theater speakers, subs, and more from $83

Amazon is currently offering the Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker for $113 shipped. Normally $230, this is the fourth time we’ve seen this and other Sony speakers at these discounted prices. This floor-standing speaker features “authentic, full-frequency audio with this versatile three-way coaxial, four-driver speaker system. Wide dispersion super tweeters provide high-quality audio across a wider soundstage, while mica-reinforced woofer cones deliver a deeper low end.” However, this single speaker does not a home theater make. You’ll need two of them!

Head below for more Sony speaker deals, starting at $83:

This lineup of Sony home theater speakers will create a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos surround sound experience. This means it will sound like more speakers are surrounding you than there are. Whether you’re looking for a minimalist aesthetic or want to show the drivers, the sleek design and removable grills allow you to tailor the look.

Once you’ve got your home theater setup completed, you’ll want just as good of a viewing experience. This can be achieved with the Hisense 55-inch U8G Smart Android TV, which is $749.99. Pairing Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos is sure to create the ultimate movie-watching experience. You can also add to this setup with a Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus Starter Kit for $92.50. You may not expect it, but mood lighting can completely change the viewing experience.

Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker

Amplify your movie, music, and gaming experience with a speaker that provides full frequency audio with a three-way coaxial, four-driver speaker system

3/4-inch super tweeter and 1-inch tweeter accurately reproduce high frequency sounds for an expansive soundstage

These speakers include super tweeters with wide directionality. High-frequency notes are reproduced precisely across an expansive soundstage.

