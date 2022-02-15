Philips Hue HomeKit Lightstrip Plus starter set falls to $92.50 (Reg. $129)

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus Starter Kit for $92.50 shipped. Down form its usual $129 price tag, today’s offer amounts to the first notable discount since the holiday season, the best in nearly 2 months, and a notable $37 discount. Delivering everything you need to get started in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this bundle delivers the latest iteration of Light Strip Plus alongside the bridge that enables HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee control, this is a great way to bring 6-feet of multicolor illumination to your space, be it for some ambient lighting on a shelf or to make for a more immersive home theater experience.

If the 6 feet of RGB lightstrip included the featured bundle isn’t going to be enough for the specific application you have in mind, this 3-foot Philips Hue extension is worth checking into. Adding some additional length into the smart lightstrip package, it plugs right onto the end of the lead deal in order to cover some extra distance under a shelf, behind the TV, or somewhere else in your home.

Should your smart home setup need actual bulbs, we’re tracking a 3-pack of Philips Hue Color Ambiance LEDs down at $85. This package delivers the same Alexa, Assistant, and Siri control noted above with a Bluetooth design. It’s a great addition to an existing package or to just see what all of the fuss about the Hue ecosystem is all about, especially at $35 off.

Philips Hue Bluetooth Lightstrip Plus features:

These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on one Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network. Install the flexible Bluetooth LightStrip under bars, bed frames, or cabinets, with the included adhesive tape. Trim it to the perfect size with the included cut marks. Connect up to 32 feet of extension per base kit.

