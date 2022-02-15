Support the Jedi or Sith with theory11’s Star Wars playing cards at $7.50 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the theory11 Star Wars Light Side and Dark Side Playing Cards for $7.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Best Buy for the same price for both the Light Side and Dark Side decks. These unique playing cards feature either Jedi or Sith stylings, depending on which side you back. If you’re interested joining the Jedi Knights, climbing onto the Millennium Falcon, or becoming a Rebel/Resistance hero, the Light Side deck is perfect for you. However, those more in tune with their inner Sith and who plan to join the First Order and maintain the galaxy will prefer the Dark Side deck which puts you right alongside Emperor Palpatine’s Imperial Army. Head below for more.

You’re paying a premium to get the Star Wars styling and made in America design of today’s lead deal. However, if that doesn’t matter as much to you, then consider instead picking up a 2-pack of Bicycle jumbo playing cards for just $6 at Amazon. That’s $1.50 below today’s lead deal and nets you two packs of cards instead of just one.

Now, further show off your Star Wars fandom by picking up a Mandalorian or Millennium Falcon Qi wireless charger. Right now these charging pads are on sale for $25 at GameStop, which is a full 50% below its normal going rate and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked.

More on the theory11 Star Wars Playing Cards:

Since 1977, Star Wars has been a pop culture phenomenon. In collaboration with Lucasfilm, theory11 is proud to present Star Wars: Light Side and Dark Side Playing Cards. Available in two editions. Join Jedi Knights, climb aboard the Millennium Falcon, and become a Rebel or Resistance hero. The Star Wars Light Side Edition deck features Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber, R2-D2, fighters from the Rebel fleet, and more. Featuring your favorite characters and scenes from the Star Wars universe – including Rey, Leia Organa, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, and more. Made in America using the highest quality stock and finishes.

